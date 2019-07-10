Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) PT Set at €13.30 by UBS Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.66 ($18.21).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

