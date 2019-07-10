Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

EXPO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. 172,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.44. Exponent has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

