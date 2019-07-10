Evimeria (EVI) One Day Volume Tops $2,486.00

Evimeria (CURRENCY:EVI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Evimeria token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Evimeria has a total market cap of $113,274.00 and $2,486.00 worth of Evimeria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evimeria has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evimeria Token Profile

Evimeria’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,279,936 tokens. Evimeria’s official website is evimeria.io . Evimeria’s official Twitter account is @EvimeriaIO

Buying and Selling Evimeria

Evimeria can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evimeria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evimeria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evimeria using one of the exchanges listed above.

