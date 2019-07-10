Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 54,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,923. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 44.66%.

In other news, Director Pierce Tim bought 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $63,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.