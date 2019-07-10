Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ERM stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Monday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1-year low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,458 ($19.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,304. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £47,145 ($61,603.29).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

