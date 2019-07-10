Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Ennis has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 72.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $537.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ennis has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.03 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts expect that Ennis will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.