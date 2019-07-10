Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.37

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and traded as high as $44.79. Employers shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 48,852 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $25,026.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at $394,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Employers by 2,363.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Employers by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Employers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

