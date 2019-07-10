Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.94 Million

Analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) will announce sales of $212.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.97 million and the highest is $215.90 million. Emergent Biosolutions posted sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.26). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 202,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,547. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $59,704.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,804.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

