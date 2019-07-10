Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $139,981.00 and $60,269.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Elysian has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00262388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.32 or 0.01571898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00133773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Liquid and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.