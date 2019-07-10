Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.08

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and traded as low as $111.08. Eli Lilly And Co shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 106,825 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 4,735 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $592,585.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,175 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,582,000 after acquiring an additional 830,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,638,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,844,000 after acquiring an additional 416,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,086,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

