Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edap Tms stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Edap Tms at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

