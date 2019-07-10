Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Duke Realty alerts:

This table compares Duke Realty and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 36.32% 7.37% 4.46% Washington Prime Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Duke Realty and Washington Prime Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $947.87 million 12.51 $383.73 million $1.33 24.80 Washington Prime Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Washington Prime Group does not pay a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duke Realty and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 8 0 2.73 Washington Prime Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duke Realty presently has a consensus target price of $36.42, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Duke Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Washington Prime Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.