Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) will report $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year sales of $17.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.65 billion to $18.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $19.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 133,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,443. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

