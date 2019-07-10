Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.99. The company had a trading volume of 61,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,138. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 million and a PE ratio of 33.22. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 54.62 and a current ratio of 54.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.