Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

NYSE DFS opened at $80.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $453,683.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,432.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock worth $3,953,668. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,363,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 110,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

