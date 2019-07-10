Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €39.60 ($46.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of ETR DBAN opened at €35.30 ($41.05) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €32.00 ($37.21) and a 52 week high of €35.65 ($41.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.05 million and a PE ratio of 23.30.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

