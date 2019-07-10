Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Bank of America

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective from Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.43).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €6.51 ($7.56) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.39. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.