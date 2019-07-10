Debitum (DEB) Market Capitalization Tops $570,695.00

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Debitum has a market cap of $570,695.00 and $4,877.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Debitum has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Debitum token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Debitum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00264729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.01567618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00134134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00025751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Debitum Profile

Debitum was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Debitum is debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.