Davita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $52.55, 6,670,492 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 285% from the average session volume of 1,733,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Get Davita alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Davita’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Davita by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Davita by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Davita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.