Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DANOY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

DANOY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Danone has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

