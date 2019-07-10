Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.19.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Crowdstrike stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $79.79.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $22,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.