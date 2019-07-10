Critical Analysis: Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) versus GETINGE AB/ADR (NYSE:GNGBY)

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Varian Medical Systems and GETINGE AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 1 2 6 0 2.56 GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $143.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Varian Medical Systems does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and GETINGE AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $2.92 billion 4.30 $149.90 million $4.42 31.24 GETINGE AB/ADR $2.67 billion 1.48 -$106.91 million N/A N/A

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 12.59% 24.40% 12.05% GETINGE AB/ADR -3.84% 5.81% 2.71%

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats GETINGE AB/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy after loaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions; and a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shandong Cancer Hospital for proton therapy clinical application and research in China. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

