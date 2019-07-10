Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $478.05

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.05 and traded as high as $491.55. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $489.91, with a volume of 2,089 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.67.

The company has a current ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 31.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.21. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.35 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 256,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $42,095,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

