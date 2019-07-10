Cred (LBA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.11 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, DDEX and Gate.io. Cred has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00249492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.55 or 0.01585023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00132337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00024121 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,093,646 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

