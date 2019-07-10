CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Head to Head Contrast

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of CPFL Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPFL Energia and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.11 $563.08 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.05 billion 3.20 $52.00 million $0.46 37.91

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Clearway Energy pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CPFL Energia has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CPFL Energia and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clearway Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.93%. Given Clearway Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than CPFL Energia.

Profitability

This table compares CPFL Energia and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 8.04% 18.32% 5.33% Clearway Energy 1.15% 0.53% 0.14%

Summary

Clearway Energy beats CPFL Energia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

