Counterparty (XCP) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00024807 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $2,114.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,475 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

