Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on July 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2053 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.54.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

