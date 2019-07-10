CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 113 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLG. TheStreet cut CorePoint Lodging from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 29.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $12.30 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

