Contrasting SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SeaSpine alerts:

This table compares SeaSpine and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.68 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -5.85 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $190,000.00 69.28 -$13.04 million ($1.91) -0.48

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -24.18% -30.07% -23.45% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories -5,161.19% -302.90% -182.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SeaSpine and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaSpine currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.