ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.
ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $802.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90.
In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Magennis sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $34,340.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,396.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,034.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
