ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $802.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Magennis sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $34,340.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,396.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,034.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

