Computacenter (LON:CCC) Lifted to “Equal weight” at Barclays

Computacenter (LON:CCC) was upgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,025 ($13.39). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Computacenter to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,427 ($18.65) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

CCC stock opened at GBX 1,336 ($17.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 936 ($12.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,632 ($21.32). The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,291.52.

In related news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,529 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85), for a total transaction of £16,207.40 ($21,177.84).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.