Comparing Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) and Forum Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:FET)

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Weatherford International alerts:

85.7% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weatherford International and Forum Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.01 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.08 Forum Energy Technologies $1.06 billion 0.30 -$374.08 million $0.02 143.00

Forum Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forum Energy Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Weatherford International and Forum Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Forum Energy Technologies 0 8 4 0 2.33

Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 226.34%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Volatility and Risk

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Forum Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53% Forum Energy Technologies -37.76% 0.40% 0.24%

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies beats Weatherford International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of downhole cable protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, industrial heat exchanger and cooling systems, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.