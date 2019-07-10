Comparing CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) & Paringa Resources (NYSE:PNGZF)

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources 16.99% 26.44% 12.32% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and Paringa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.23%. Given CONSOL Coal Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONSOL Coal Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of CONSOL Coal Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CONSOL Coal Resources has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and Paringa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources $357.17 million 1.26 $66.56 million $2.37 6.85 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$7.11 million N/A N/A

CONSOL Coal Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Dividends

CONSOL Coal Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Paringa Resources does not pay a dividend. CONSOL Coal Resources pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources beats Paringa Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company markets its thermal coal principally to electric utilities in the eastern United States. CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CNX Coal Resources LP and changed its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP in November 2017. CONSOL Coal Resources LP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Paringa Resources

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

