Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $342.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,654.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 893.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

