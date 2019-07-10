Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $25,149.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 65.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 836,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Childrens Place by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter worth about $71,212,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Childrens Place by 24.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,810,000 after purchasing an additional 124,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 50.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 469,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after buying an additional 157,331 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

