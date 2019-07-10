Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.44.
CHWY opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $41.34.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
