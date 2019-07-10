Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.44.

CHWY opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 47,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $1,000,587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

