CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

CEVA stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.82 and a beta of 1.65. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 70.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of CEVA by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $203,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.