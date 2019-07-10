Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.09

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $21.03. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CVCY. Raymond James began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.