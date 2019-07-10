Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Receives $5.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In other Castlight Health news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $79,721 in the last ninety days. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,952,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 705,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,614,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 839,880 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 40.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 63.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 740,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 35.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,525,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.