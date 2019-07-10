CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTST. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bloom Burton raised shares of CannTrust from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CannTrust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.94.

Shares of CTST stock opened at C$3.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 3.51. CannTrust has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. CannTrust had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

