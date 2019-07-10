Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $60.11

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.11.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
MasTec stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. MasTec has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.