Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $60.11

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MasTec by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 401,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. MasTec has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

