Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $357.13

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.13.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $369.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after buying an additional 1,426,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,727,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,073,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

