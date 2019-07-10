Brokerages Set Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price at $26.40

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

