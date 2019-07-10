Brokerages Set $380.00 Target Price for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $380.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NewMarket an industry rank of 183 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Buckingham Research started coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $403.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $452.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by ($0.24). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NewMarket will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

