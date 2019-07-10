Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,235. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

