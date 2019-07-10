Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,235. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.