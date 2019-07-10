Brokerages Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce $6.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the lowest is $6.84 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.39 billion to $27.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.24 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $140.92. 150,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,196. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total value of $1,111,036.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,253.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $216,226,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,575,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,321,000 after purchasing an additional 585,754 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,893,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

