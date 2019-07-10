Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Copa reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Copa had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.6% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 754,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,813,000 after buying an additional 112,776 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CPA traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. 6,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Copa’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

