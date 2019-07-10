Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Banner reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89. Banner has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $26,214.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Banner by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Banner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Banner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Banner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

