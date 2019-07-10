Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce $644.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.83 million and the highest is $646.60 million. TransUnion posted sales of $563.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $711,381.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $283,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,440.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,481 shares of company stock worth $11,976,760 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 294,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,206 shares during the period.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $79.48.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.