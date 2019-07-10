Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.05.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. 15,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,475. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $182,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $82,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,116,000 after acquiring an additional 831,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $18,053,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 367,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 175,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

